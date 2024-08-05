In Portugal, Four Serene Holiday Homes Just Hit the Market Starting at €790K
Location: Olhão, Portugal
Price: Starting at €790,000 (approximately $855,214 USD)
From the Agent: "The Belgian hospitality brand theAddresses, known for its stylish holiday homes in Portugal, is announcing a new step in their hospitality adventure: offering the homes for sale. Located in the coastal town of Olhão, Casa Dois is the first available house. Situated in the heart of the Ria Formosa, a mesmerizing natural park, this former fish warehouse has been transformed into a modern townhouse with a touch of southern charm. With its high ceilings and airy rooms, Casa Dois exudes a relaxed and contemporary atmosphere, perfect for unwinding."
TheAdressess is offering four homes for sale, with prices starting at €790,000 (approximately $855,214 USD).
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.