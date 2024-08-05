In Portugal, Four Serene Holiday Homes Just Hit the Market Starting at €790K

Location: Olhão, Portugal

Price: Starting at €790,000 (approximately $855,214 USD)

From the Agent: "The Belgian hospitality brand theAddresses, known for its stylish holiday homes in Portugal, is announcing a new step in their hospitality adventure: offering the homes for sale. Located in the coastal town of Olhão, Casa Dois is the first available house. Situated in the heart of the Ria Formosa, a mesmerizing natural park, this former fish warehouse has been transformed into a modern townhouse with a touch of southern charm. With its high ceilings and airy rooms, Casa Dois exudes a relaxed and contemporary atmosphere, perfect for unwinding."