Earth Tones Ground This $541K Townhouse in Portugal

From the Agent: "Nestled in the center of Alcácer do Sal lies a charmingly renovated townhouse, crafted for those who appreciate historical charm with contemporary design. This perfect getaway, set in natural colors and earthy tones, comes complete with modern comforts. Positioned just a few minutes’ stroll from the Sado River and a short drive from the pristine beaches of Comporta, Casa do Sal allows you to immerse yourself in wild nature while enjoying the simplicity of authentic Portuguese life. This charming two-story house offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a dining area with a kitchen, a spacious lounge, a courtyard, and a balcony."