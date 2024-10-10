Earth Tones Ground This $541K Townhouse in Portugal
Location: Alcácer do Sal, Portugal
Price: 495,000 € (approximately $541,433 USD)
Footprint: 1,490 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)
From the Agent: "Nestled in the center of Alcácer do Sal lies a charmingly renovated townhouse, crafted for those who appreciate historical charm with contemporary design. This perfect getaway, set in natural colors and earthy tones, comes complete with modern comforts. Positioned just a few minutes’ stroll from the Sado River and a short drive from the pristine beaches of Comporta, Casa do Sal allows you to immerse yourself in wild nature while enjoying the simplicity of authentic Portuguese life. This charming two-story house offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a dining area with a kitchen, a spacious lounge, a courtyard, and a balcony."
Casa do Sal, located in Alcácer do Sal, Portugal, is listed for €495,000 (approximately $541,433 USD) by Carlota Barroso of Fantastic Frank – Lisbon.
