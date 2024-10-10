Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
Earth Tones Ground This $541K Townhouse in PortugalView 8 Photos

Earth Tones Ground This $541K Townhouse in Portugal

Set just a short drive from the beach, the renovated two-story home has soothing interiors wrapped in cream, beige, and stone.
Text by
View 8 Photos

Location: Alcácer do Sal, Portugal

Price: 495,000 € (approximately $541,433 USD)

Footprint: 1,490 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

From the Agent: "Nestled in the center of Alcácer do Sal lies a charmingly renovated townhouse, crafted for those who appreciate historical charm with contemporary design. This perfect getaway, set in natural colors and earthy tones, comes complete with modern comforts. Positioned just a few minutes’ stroll from the Sado River and a short drive from the pristine beaches of Comporta, Casa do Sal allows you to immerse yourself in wild nature while enjoying the simplicity of authentic Portuguese life. This charming two-story house offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a dining area with a kitchen, a spacious lounge, a courtyard, and a balcony."

The remodeled residence sits in the heart of Alcácer do Sal, a serene riverside town steeped in history and lined with cobblestone streets and ancient architecture.&nbsp;

The remodeled residence sits in the heart of Alcácer do Sal, a serene riverside town steeped in history and lined with cobblestone streets and ancient architecture. 

Earth Tones Ground This $541K Townhouse in Portugal - Photo 2 of 8 -
Original beams line the ceiling of the living room.

Original beams line the ceiling of the living room.

Earth Tones Ground This $541K Townhouse in Portugal - Photo 4 of 8 -
The bright kitchen features Portuguese marble counters and high-end appliances.

The bright kitchen features Portuguese marble counters and high-end appliances.

Earth Tones Ground This $541K Townhouse in Portugal - Photo 6 of 8 -
A tucked-away staircase leads to the three bedrooms. "The home’s spacious and natural feel is enhanced by limewash and wooden furnishings, creating a serene atmosphere throughout," notes the agent.

A tucked-away staircase leads to the three bedrooms. "The home’s spacious and natural feel is enhanced by limewash and wooden furnishings, creating a serene atmosphere throughout," notes the agent.

Earth Tones Ground This $541K Townhouse in Portugal - Photo 8 of 8 -

Casa do Sal, located in Alcácer do Sal, Portugal, is listed for €495,000 (approximately $541,433 USD) by Carlota Barroso of Fantastic Frank – Lisbon.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.