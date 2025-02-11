Two Artists Lovingly Restored This $740K Florida Bungalow

SubscribeSign In
The couple documented their DIY updates to the 1920s home, and gained a social media following in the process.
Location: 4056 18th Ave S, Saint Petersburg, Florida

Price: $740,000

Year Built: 1925

Renovation Dates: 2021-2024

Renovation Designers: Anna and Jesús Núñez / @casadenunez

Footprint: 2,357 square feet (6 bedrooms, 3 baths) 

Lot Size: 0.35 Acres

From the Agent: "Featuring a fully renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom craftsman-style main house and a detached two-bedroom, one-bathroom ADU with a private entrance, this property offers flexibility and value. As you arrive, the freshly paved circular driveway welcomes you to the corner lot, where the charming bungalow showcases top-to-bottom updates and preserved 1920s character. Inside the main home, the Art Deco–inspired design is evident, with a woodburning fireplace in the family room and a cozy reading nook with wraparound seating. The kitchen blends modern style and vintage charm with butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances, a stunning backsplash, open shelving, and beautiful lower cabinetry. The dining nook flows seamlessly, creating a perfect space for gatherings. The primary suite boasts a walk-in closet and a sliding barn door that opens to a spa-like en suite with a vessel sink vanity and a glass-enclosed shower featuring floor-to-ceiling tilework. Spacious guest bedrooms and a second updated bathroom with a clawfoot tub complete the main house. Step outside to the covered patio with tiled flooring, which is an ideal space for entertaining family and friends. The detached ADU is a rental-ready gem, offering a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an updated bathroom with a  floating vanity, a floor-to-ceiling tiled shower, a black-framed glass enclosure, and bench seating."

The previous owners, Anna and Jesús Núñez, documented the renovation of this home on their Instagram account.

The couple undertook much of the work themselves, including tasks like staining the wood floors.

Both the bathroom and kitchen feature Zia Tile—the backsplash features the brand’s Pomelo cement tile.

Anna and Jesús are artists, and they utilized one bedroom as a studio space.

Much of the furniture is custom made. The filing cabinet sectional was inspired by a similar piece in artist Heather Day’s San Francisco apartment, featured by Dwell in 2020.

In the bedroom, the couple pulled up worn-out carpeting to reveal the wood flooring underneath.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

