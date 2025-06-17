A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Ivo Tavares Studio / @ivotavaresstudio

From the Architect: "Located in a village in Penafiel, Portugal, Casa da Levada blends into its rural landscape. The shape of the house is molded by the terrain, creating a visual and physical continuity between the building and the natural environment.

"The path to the house appears as a paved groove over the green surface of the land. A tectonic fault separates the volumes dedicated to social spaces and private spaces, leading to the central courtyard. The house develops around the courtyard, creating an outdoor space for gathering where horizontal overhangs frame the surrounding landscape.