SubscribeSign In
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault LineView 18 Photos

A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line

It has green roofs, cork cladding, and a sunken path running between private and public areas that mirror a seismic divide.
Text by
View 18 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Penafiel, Portugal

Architect: Tsou Arquitectos / @tiago_tsou

Footprint: 3,230 square feet

Builder: Estreia Fulminante

Photographer: Ivo Tavares Studio / @ivotavaresstudio

From the Architect: "Located in a village in Penafiel, Portugal, Casa da Levada blends into its rural landscape. The shape of the house is molded by the terrain, creating a visual and physical continuity between the building and the natural environment.

"The path to the house appears as a paved groove over the green surface of the land. A tectonic fault separates the volumes dedicated to social spaces and private spaces, leading to the central courtyard. The house develops around the courtyard, creating an outdoor space for gathering where horizontal overhangs frame the surrounding landscape.

"The technical and construction choices follow the idea of integrating the house into the landscape, improving energy efficiency and the durability of the building alongside a commitment to environmental preservation and sustainability. Examples of this include the use of cork panels as the exterior cladding of the house, a landscaped roof (continuing with the terrain), and the stone patio constructed with the integration of stone from the ruins, whose design was based on the reuse of the granite stones."

A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 1 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 2 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 3 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 4 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 5 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 6 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 7 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 8 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 9 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 10 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 11 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 12 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 13 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 14 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 15 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 16 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 17 of 18 -
A Home in Portugal Connects Deeply With Its Setting—Down to a Fault Line - Photo 18 of 18 -
g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

Home Tours

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.