How Do You Define Spaces in a Tiny Apartment? This Madrid Flat Has Ideas

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Madrid, Spain

Architect: Gon Architects / @gonarchitects Footprint: 430 square feet Builder: Orfisa



Photographer: Imagen Subliminal / @imagensubliminal From the Architect: "Casa Costa is located on the top floor of a three-story linear block in a 1980s urban development, situated in northern Madrid next to the A1 highway. Our challenge was to transform a 430-square-foot pass-through dwelling (complete with a terrace and four rooms) into an open, boundary-free space. To do this we relied on the true protagonist of this site, which are the views on both sides of the house. Overlooking a grove of cedar and tall poplar trees, the views create an environment that feels as if one is floating among the treetops from inside the house. The owner, Costa, is a visual designer for a consulting firm who works from home. Like Cosimo, the main character in Italo Calvino’s 1957 novel ‘The Baron Rampant,’ Costa lives in the heights, surrounded by vegetation and nature. "The house is defined by two terraces: a public one facing north and a private one facing south. The layout revolves around a central volume, a box that contains a pass-through bathroom and storage. It also creates a double circulation path, enhancing the home’s flexibility and permeability with views and cross ventilation, and the possibility of circular paths.