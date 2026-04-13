They Built a Unique Barrel-Vaulted Home—and a New Life in Oaxaca—at 86 Years Old
To make the move from Virginia, a couple tapped their architect son to create a board-formed concrete house with curvaceous details and overflowing gardens.
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It’s never too late to start anew. For Paul and Rachel Vanden Bout, that meant teetering into the unknown and building a new life abroad—at the age of 86.
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Amy Dvorak
Dwell contributor
I believe in the meaningful impact of good design—and design for good.
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