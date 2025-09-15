SubscribeSign In
Their Buenos Aires Home Is a Master Class in Mixed Materials

A designer and an art director create a laid-back family residence with three patios, a new level, and a combination of granite, wood, and metal.
Argentinian designer Analía Espiga and art director Julián Romera had been looking to move for some time, yet the kind of property they wanted seemed elusive: a place right in the middle of Buenos Aires that had weekend-home vibes, space for his-and-hers offices, and a sensible price tag.

RenovationsHome ToursLatin American HomesDwell+ Exclusive