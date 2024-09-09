In Mexico, a Circular Home Surrounded by Forest Brings a Family Together

As Mexico City–based restaurateur and filmmaker Sergio Goyri and his wife, cultural manager Sofía Maciel, began dreaming up plans for a getaway in Valle de Bravo, their wishlist was long. They wanted it to be easy to maintain, with an outdoor kitchen, plentiful daylight, and cozy interiors—yet one thing was nonnegotiable. "It was important that the house feel like it was in the middle of the forest," says Sergio. "I repeated it 20 times—we wanted to feel like we were in the middle of the forest."