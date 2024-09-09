SubscribeSign In
In Mexico, a Circular Home Surrounded by Forest Brings a Family TogetherView 12 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

In Mexico, a Circular Home Surrounded by Forest Brings a Family Together

Dellekamp Arquitectos build a C-shaped weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo with a central courtyard that prioritizes play.
Text by
View 12 Photos

As Mexico City–based restaurateur and filmmaker Sergio Goyri and his wife, cultural manager Sofía Maciel, began dreaming up plans for a getaway in Valle de Bravo, their wishlist was long. They wanted it to be easy to maintain, with an outdoor kitchen, plentiful daylight, and cozy interiors—yet one thing was nonnegotiable. "It was important that the house feel like it was in the middle of the forest," says Sergio. "I repeated it 20 times—we wanted to feel like we were in the middle of the forest."

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Amy Dvorak
Dwell contributor
I believe in the meaningful impact of good design—and design for good.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Home ToursVacation HomesLatin American HomesDwell+ Exclusive