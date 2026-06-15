Tree House Vibes Fill This $1.1M Forest Home in Costa Rica

Lot Size: 0.62 acres

From the Agent: "Set within the private gated community of La Ecovilla, a thoughtfully designed regenerative development spanning approximately 42 acres of preserved landscape, this property offers a rare opportunity to experience a lifestyle rooted in nature, wellness, and connection. Positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the residence enjoys exceptional privacy and a peaceful setting. The home is constructed from rare tropical hardwoods, sustainably sourced from naturally fallen trees, and showcases traditional bahareque (wattle and daub) construction. Natural materials are integrated throughout, with stone and rock elements thoughtfully incorporated into the architecture, including custom stair features that anchor the space. Lush gardens are woven with walking paths and a variety of fruit trees, while a creek runs along the back of the property. A large pond further enhances the setting. A fully independent one-bedroom, one-bathroom casita provides additional flexibility for hosting guests or generating rental income.

La Ecovilla offers a thoughtfully designed collection of shared amenities centered around connection, wellness, and nature. Residents enjoy a central community rancho that serves as a gathering space for events and shared experiences, along with organic gardens and edible landscaping that reflect the community’s focus on sustainable living. Open-air wellness areas provide space for yoga, movement, and workshops, while walking paths and nature trails weave throughout the community. The community is also home to the Real World School, offering an innovative, nature-based educational experience that further enhances the appeal for families."