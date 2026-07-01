They Used Family Farm Equipment to Build a Prefab Home in Spain

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Architect Clara Crous and her partner Carles acquired the last available plot on a street in Vilamacolum, a triangular site framed by the agricultural landscape that has shaped the Alt Empodà region and Carles’s own roots in farming. Carles, who works in digital fabrication with wood and plastic, comes from a family of local farmers, granting him access to a range of machinery for handling large-scale materials. This context made it possible for Clara and her team to conceive the project from the very beginning with self-construction in mind, integrating design, technical resources, and construction timelines.

"The build itself followed the rhythms of the land. Construction began at the end of the corn harvest, when local labor was available to actively participate in the project. What might have seemed a practical coincidence became a guiding principle, linking agricultural cycles with the pace of construction. The house is structured around a light timber frame, prefabricated in the workshop to optimize time and effort. From this framework, Casa Al Pradet unfolds as a series of modules of varying shapes and heights, echoing the vernacular outbuildings traditionally added to Catalan manor houses as families grew.



"Raised almost four feet above the ground due to its location in the lowest part of the village, where rainwater naturally flows toward a river below the site, the house is positioned to shield itself from the tramontana wind. Its staggered volumes respond to the triangular geometry of the plot and the fragmented layout of traditional country houses in the area (masias), blending naturally into the rural landscape.

