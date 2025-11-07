Portland’s Carousel House Just Hit the Market for the First Time at $1.7M

Lot Size: 0.64 Acres

From the Agent: "The Carousel House was commissioned by the Wyse family in 1969 and has remained in their care ever since. Designed by architect Marjorie Wintermute, one of Portland’s pioneering female architects, together with landscape architect Barbara Fealy, one of the Pacific Northwest’s most celebrated designers, the home captures a moment when architecture and landscape design were rooted in both innovation and sensitivity to place. The three octagonal ceilings are distinct, light-filled structures that radiate outward like a carousel. The living room, crowned by one of the octagonal ceilings and encircled by clerestory windows, gathers light by day and glows by night. Two decks extend the living areas outward, opening the house to the trees and to amazing valley views, visible from both the upper and lower levels.The grounds were shaped as thoughtfully as the architecture. Barbara Fealy brought her signature vision to the property. Terraced plantings and layered greenery frame the house with a sense of harmony and quiet drama. For its next owner, the Carousel House offers not only a residence, but the opportunity to continue a legacy."