Portland’s Carousel House Just Hit the Market for the First Time at $1.7M

The ’60s Pacific Northwest home is topped with three octagonal roofs, and it offers valley views with floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple decks.
Location: 3332 SW Fairmount Lane, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,695,000

Year Built: 1969

Architect: Marjorie Wintermute

Landscape Architect: Barbara Fealy

Footprint: 4,436 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.64 Acres 

From the Agent: "The Carousel House was commissioned by the Wyse family in 1969 and has remained in their care ever since. Designed by architect Marjorie Wintermute, one of Portland’s pioneering female architects, together with landscape architect Barbara Fealy, one of the Pacific Northwest’s most celebrated designers, the home captures a moment when architecture and landscape design were rooted in both innovation and sensitivity to place. The three octagonal ceilings are distinct, light-filled structures that radiate outward like a carousel. The living room, crowned by one of the octagonal ceilings and encircled by clerestory windows, gathers light by day and glows by night. Two decks extend the living areas outward, opening the house to the trees and to amazing valley views, visible from both the upper and lower levels.The grounds were shaped as thoughtfully as the architecture. Barbara Fealy brought her signature vision to the property. Terraced plantings and layered greenery frame the house with a sense of harmony and quiet drama. For its next owner, the Carousel House offers not only a residence, but the opportunity to continue a legacy."

The Wyse family lived in the home for five decades, and now it’s on the market for the first time.

The octagonal kitchen still has its original cabinetry.

Three fireplaces warm the common areas.

Landscape architect Barbara Fealy was one of the first women elected as a fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

The home was thoughtfully designed to preserved the view of neighboring residences.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

