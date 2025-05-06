Ron Thom’s Carmichael House Just Hit the Market Near Vancouver for $2.7M

From the Agent: "A Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired masterpiece, The Carmichael House stands as one of Ron Thom’s most distinctive works. This rare expression of organic modernism is seamlessly set into a forested mountainside, just 15 minutes from downtown Vancouver. Designed on a hexagonal grid, the home abandons conventional right angles in favor of expansive sight lines and a seamless connection to its surroundings. Fully remastered and move-in ready, this architectural landmark offers a rare alternative to high-rise living—a home that elevates rather than confines."