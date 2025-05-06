SubscribeSign In
Ron Thom’s Carmichael House Just Hit the Market Near Vancouver for $2.7M

The midcentury home has an unusual geometric plan, a suite of built-in furniture, and a monolithic concrete fireplace.
Text by
Location: 1160 Nepal Place, West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $3,698,000 CAD (approximately $2,675,996 USD)

Year Built: 1957

Architect: Ron Thom

Footprint: 1,843 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.28 Acres

From the Agent: "A Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired masterpiece, The Carmichael House stands as one of Ron Thom’s most distinctive works. This rare expression of organic modernism is seamlessly set into a forested mountainside, just 15 minutes from downtown Vancouver. Designed on a hexagonal grid, the home abandons conventional right angles in favor of expansive sight lines and a seamless connection to its surroundings. Fully remastered and move-in ready, this architectural landmark offers a rare alternative to high-rise living—a home that elevates rather than confines."

The home’s architect, Ron Thom, was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in recognition of his work.

The home is set on a forested lot just&nbsp; 15 minutes from downtown Vancouver.

Cantilevered steel beams support the property’s unique shape.

The home is built on a hexagonal grid.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

