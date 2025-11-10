Four Massive Pivot Doors Bring the Outdoors In at This Australian Family Home

From the Architect: "Carlton Cottage sought to reimagine a tired single-story house on a small allotment into a new home for our young family. We resolved to address practical issues relating to water management, light quality, and thermal performance while taking cues from the existing cottage to arrange the home within its historical context. Intertwined with this pragmatism was an approach based on adaptability, regeneration, and an emphasis on spatial quality over material excesses.

"The site is situated at a low point of Carlton in what would have been a natural watercourse that fed into the Yarra River. The grain of European urbanization is primarily working class, typified by migrant communities, and consists of an eclectic mix of attached single dwellings. The site itself is characterized by Canning Street, revegetated as part of the MCC urban forest strategy, and a rear laneway that is defined by an old hat factory, presenting the site with two distinct interfaces. A mature river gum on the adjacent property creates a sheltered canopy over the site. The existing cottage had been modified over time, and was dark and dank.

"The site is arranged loosely into twelve squares. The existing cottage modified into a quadrant with kid’s beds, flexible study and wet areas. The new addition is loosely arranged over four squares with kitchen and living zones, and a flexible bedroom and bathroom on the mezzanine above. A courtyard separates the two areas, providing the lungs to the dwelling that assist with passively cooling the home through the summer. The rear garden is organized into a third quadrant, comprising a heavily gardened area for screening, terrace, play space, and outdoor dining. A series a pivot doors to the rear allow the facade to be manipulated between enclosure and openness. Relating to the overarching idea of a loose demarcation of spaces that is intended to adapt with our family and enables the home to be rearranged according to the seasons.