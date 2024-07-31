Can L.A. Really Pull Off a “Car-Free” Olympics?

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood will be one of the venues for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

In August, the baton will be handed to Los Angeles, host of the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. L.A. has hosted the games two times before, and the city has built a civic identity around being ready to leverage the risk of a megaevent that’s thrown dozens of other cities into crisis. In 2017, when Paris and L.A. were awarded their games simultaneously, Hidalgo and former L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti signed an agreement to align their climate goals leading up to the events. But seven years later, it’s becoming increasingly unclear if L.A. can deliver part of its 2028 Olympics promise: to produce what planners have dubbed the "car-free games." The declaration is a practical one: There’s no parking at venues due to security perimeters, so games-goers will have to largely do without cars to traverse a 500 square-mile region. This is, of course, already the reality for many Angelenos; Metro, L.A.’s transit authority, serves nearly one million people daily. But the city’s wide, dangerous, and perpetually clogged streets make getting around very difficult without a car—let alone with 10 million Olympics ticketholders moving around town. Which may explain a recent messaging shift by some officials, who are now calling them "transit-first" games, signifying an attempt to (slightly) walk back the "car-free" commitment.

A LA28 Olympics rendering of Marine Stadium in Long Beach.

"With funding made possible by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re helping connect even more people across L.A. County with affordable, reliable public transportation," says U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "These investments will help increase Metro ridership, get more cars off the road, make the air in L.A. cleaner for every single adult and child who breathes it in each day. And in four years when L.A. hosts the Olympics for the third time, Angelenos and Olympians alike will know just how efficient this region’s public transit can be."

Yet even though L.A. is building more subway and light rail lines than any other place in the U.S., the city is no closer to being "car-free." Despite a robust pandemic-era recovery—L.A.’s Metro system now has the second-highest ridership in the U.S., after New York and before Chicago—overall, transit ridership is lower now than it was a decade ago, even with these major rail expansions. In recent years, L.A. has also seen worsening air pollution and a record-high number of traffic deaths. "Moving ‘car-free games’ from marketing slogan to reality would have required the government sending clear, unambiguous signals that the city and county would de-prioritize automobile transportation relative to other modes, in order to bring modes like walking, biking, and public transit to greater parity with driving," says Juan Matute, deputy director of the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies. But there’s one signal government leaders could easily send now. Advocates recently collected signatures to place a measure on the ballot to direct the city to implement its own plan for bike and bus lanes, says Matute—and it passed 65.5 percent to 34.5 percent in March. That’s a clear mandate from voters to make streets safer and more multimodal ahead of the games. L.A. City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky, who also sits on Metro’s board, agrees. "We’re at a crossroads: We can either seize this moment to show the world how a city built for cars can truly become biking and walking friendly, or miss out on a transformative legacy. To me, there is only one option," she says. "The Olympics have to serve as a catalyst for L.A. to shift from a car-centric city to a multimodal transit model for the nation, with permanent bike and bus lanes, safer intersections, and more green spaces. Previous host cities have seen lasting benefits, and with the right support, we can too."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ride on Metro’s E line light-rail train.

L.A. has made a radical transportation shift for the games before. During the 1984 Olympics, the city was without a rail system—the extensive streetcar system used in 1932 had been dismantled, and the contemporary Metro lines would not open until 1990—so planners turned to buses to get everyone to the venues. Spectators received access to a custom-designed regional park-and-ride system along with their ticket purchase, and PSAs taped by celebrities like Bob Hope encouraged everyone else to work from home, carpool, and avoid roads during peak hours. For 2028, L.A. will again need to rely on buses: about 2,700 will be bought or borrowed, temporarily doubling the size of Metro’s fleet, to create entirely separate transit systems to move athletes and spectators. (The athlete buses will be paid for by LA28; it’s not clear where the rest of the money is coming from yet.) But the other part that worked in 1984—telling everyone else to keep off the roads—won’t fly this time, says Matute, who is planning a symposium to explore how L.A. can advance its long-term transportation goals through the games. "Information about traffic conditions flows much more quickly now," he says. "Even during the 1984 games, traffic grew worse as people had information that they could move around more freely than they expected." If L.A. wants a "car-free games," the only real solution is to make not using cars a faster, easier, and more obvious choice for everyone. And that means local leaders are going to have to work together. After it was clear many of the Twenty-Eight by ’28 projects wouldn’t get funded, Metro consulted with other transit agencies in the region on a new priority list of projects that can deliver high impact for low costs—for example, a network of bus-only lanes that keeps transit moving faster than cars—leveraging smaller interventions across the region into one cohesive strategy. "The Metro board was really clear in what it would consider on that list: projects that provided a legacy, projects aimed at correcting historic inequities in access to opportunity, and projects that had a clear nexus to the games," Seleta Reynolds, Metro’s chief innovation officer, told a room of local transportation planners earlier this year. "What can we all collectively join together and deliver during this moment that helps move the needle?"

A rendering of the Festival Trail.

In addition to Metro’s list, another concept is gaining the support of a growing coalition: the Festival Trail, a 22-mile, non-vehicular, zero-emission path connecting many Olympic venues. The proposed route traces a diagonal from southwest to northeast: from LAX, through South L.A., to Downtown, to Pasadena, and also travels along the L.A. River all the way to the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley. Chris Torres, founding principal at Agency Artifact, says the idea is not only to create car-free access to events during the games, but also to permanently stitch together all the other pedestrian, bike, and transit legacy projects that will (hopefully) be finished by 2028. "The trail represents a series of investments that have not yet been connected," says Torres. "A big part of the project is wayfinding—storytelling about what’s right around the corner."

The Festival Trail proposes a non-vehicular network to connect various venues for the 2028 L.A. Olympics.

Torres, who lives in South L.A., points to an intersection in the neighborhood of Hyde Park. It’s only a few miles to SoFi Stadium and the Coliseum, yet it’s not exactly convenient to get to either of those places without a car. The Festival Trail reveals a myriad of options: an east-west Rail to Rail path converting a former freight right-of-way into a linear park; the southern end of Destination Crenshaw, a Black cultural district traveling along Metro’s K line; a bus rapid transit line down Vermont Avenue that goes all the way to Exposition Park. By 2028, all these projects would be open and linked, and the Festival Trail would brand the route with signage and maps, add more greenery and shade, and create plazas to host viewing parties and street vendors along the way. In over 200 stakeholder meetings about the concept, Torres says the biggest concern he’s heard is that each neighborhood wants its own car-free connection to the trail—and that’s kind of the point. "This corridor is what we hope will be the first of many corridors like this in many different communities," says Torres. "That’s the legacy opportunity here." Top illustration by Tiago Galo / @tiago.galo