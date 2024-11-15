Some Say It Was a Bakery. Now It’s a Family’s Loftlike Home Brimming With Vintage Decor
The 124-year-old building was converted to apartments in the ’70s but now has open-plan spaces filled with names like Nakashima, Eileen Gray, and Knoll.
Text by
Photos by
Jared Kuzia
Eric Rosenthal and Jeffrey Menzer found each other after moving to D.C. in the mid-eighties. It was the early years of the AIDS crisis, and the two bonded over a shared zeal for political advocacy and health initiatives. In the decades after, Eric became a pediatrician and Jeffrey a nurse (he now runs his own public health consulting practice), and they lived in a small, crowded row house with their son in Capitol Hill.
