One Napkin Sketch, Then Wall Drawings: How an Artist Realized a Residency in Argentina
Ignacio Fanti layered Art Deco and Paraguayan design styles to revitalize a property outside of Resistencia.
Text by
Photos by
Ignacio Fanti’s home and artist residency sits on roughly one and a half acres on the banks of the Rio Negro, about 20 minutes from Resistencia, the capital of the Chaco province in Argentina. But with its overgrown vegetation and wildlife, it feels remote, something he yearned for after so many years of living in big cities.
Vanessa Bell
Vanessa Bell writes for various publications on Buenos Aires lifestyle, fashion, design, and food.
Published