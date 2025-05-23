Can Micro-Units Help Gen Z’s Loneliness Epidemic?

This is why many cities are now turning back toward compact living spaces as a means to address a lack of available homes. RentCafe shows that cities like Detroit, St. Paul, and Philadelphia have seen double-digit decreases in overall apartment sizes. A new study by StorageCafe shows that new micro-unit developments are being built in costlier cities in the West; San Francisco, Portland, and Oakland rank at the top for micro-units, but Boston and Newark are also delivering, with "more than half of their upcoming rental units expected to be compact living spaces." The trends toward smaller-scale living, says Building Design+Construction, could be attributable to young professionals who are rapidly overtaking the rental market and are willing to trade space for location—and likely, lower costs. As StorageCafe notes, micro-units can deliver "striking" rent gaps, wherein rents for conventional apartments are almost double than micro-units in places like Newark and Irvine, California.

French2D’s first micro-housing project in Boston, 1047 Commonwealth, was completed in 2016. It was student housing for several years and has since been converted to market rate units.

In Boston, architects Jenny and Anda French, founders of their firm French2D, took on a micro-housing project in the early 2010s. The city had struggled to "right-size" its housing options as college students were frequently outcompeting families for larger units, says Anda. Though it wasn’t yet legal to build such compact units, the architects took advantage of a grandfathered zoning loophole that allowed for SROs, which meant that they could legally build 180 new units ranging from 340 to 400 square feet including large communal spaces, like a library, gym, and public cafe. "These kinds of flexible spaces that were just part of your living arrangement might just seep out more casually," she continues. "People might even leave their doors open a little bit more, and create micro-communities—that was the hope and the ambition." When it was completed in 2016, the building became student housing for several years and has since been converted to market rate units. "There was a moment where there was enthusiasm for this model; this could be the secret sauce to produce a lot of supply, especially in cities where you are willing to whittle down your personal space because your life is elsewhere," says Jenny. But what the French sisters took from the project wasn’t just the economic possibilities for micro-housing—which, says Anda, some of their Gen Z grad students at Princeton have already marked as being "co-opted by capital"—but the possibilities for self-governance among residents of compact apartments.

The Bay State Cohousing Community is a 30-unit cooperatively-owned and managed development just outside of Boston.

"We’ve been talking a lot about what a new version of a boarding house could be," says Anda. "The mutual agreements, the chore charts, all of the ways in which cohabitation needs to be managed and agreed upon and self determined" are essential. This "charter," as they call it, is what differentiates, for instance, a micro-housing development wherein residents simply use their apartment as a sleeping chamber from a loneliness-busting multifamily building where units are, simply, cheaper and smaller than a regular apartment building. When Boston finally began a pilot to legalize compact living arrangements, French 2D helped push for it. To their delight, the city’s four-year Compact Living Pilot program ended up requiring a registered governance charter that would speak to how these spaces would be used collectively; this solidified, for Jenny and Anda, the importance of residents cocreating an agreement about how they would live together. "It was a commitment from the city that they’re encouraging the social aspects of micro-housing, because that’s the health of the community," says Anda.

Residents of the French 2D–designed development live in micro-units and share common spaces.