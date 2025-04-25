Call for Proposals: The Best Seat in the House

Introducing The Best Seat in the House, an open call for designers to create the next iconic lounge chair. Dwell has partnered with design and furniture manufacturer Vesta Home to ask designers to imagine a new lounge chair—one worthy of sitting alongside a Mies or a Saarinen, but totally of our era. The contest will be judged by Dwell editors and furniture experts from Vesta, with the winning design produced by Vesta and published in the November/December issue of Dwell.

What to Submit The concept. How does this chair represent new thinking about contemporary ways of living? What is the intention behind formal and material choices? Describe the inspiration, influences, and style sensibility that went into this design.



Visualization. Show us what the chair will look like. Everything from hand sketches to polished renderings will be accepted as long as they fully convey the concept. (Note: In further rounds, designers will be asked to produce schematic shop drawings.) Materials and dimensions. What will this be made from? Describe the material palette and fabrication methods envisioned for the design as well as the rough scale of the piece. Please consider the ecological impact of producing the piece.



Why should we put this into production? What are the ideas in architecture and interior design happening now that make this the right time to introduce this piece to the market? Make the case!

Timeline May 23: The deadline for designers to submit PDF presentations containing the information listed above. June 1: Judges will select finalists who will engage in feasibility discussions with Vesta’s team.

July: The winning design will be announced. July-December: A prototype will be created by Vesta and reviewed by the designer. September: The final design is unveiled.