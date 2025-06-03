In Australia, a Beach Shack Beloved by Locals Gets a Net-Zero Revamp

Photographer: Barton Taylor / @barton_taylor

From the Architect: "The original structure on-site was affectionately known as ‘Cake House’ by the local community. Its sharp, triangular shape provided the coastal town of Mollymook with an icon and a wayfinding point for surfers. Respecting and upgrading this iconic shape became the overarching concept for the project. Additionally, a high-performance envelope, durability, and protection from storm surges were emphasized.



"The underlying design principle was to prioritize resource efficiency by reusing and celebrating materials to re-life a local icon for the next generation. The original beach shack is reminiscent of the vernacular and scale of this coastal town. We sought to respect the existing building by minimizing the scale of the rear addition, ensuring it is not visible from the street and maintains the existing view corridors. We worked hard to optimize the layout to make flexible spaces that could accommodate many people without feeling overcrowded. We elevated the living space to celebrate the sea views with an outdoor room merging down to the landscape via generous amphitheater seating. The bedrooms on the lower floor act as bunkers for insulated thermal mass with a robust structure to resist impacts of climate change.