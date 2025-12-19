Want an Escape From NYC? Here’s a $675K Cabin in the Woods

Lot Size: 2.78 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched at the edge of the 400-acre Granite Mountain Preserve, 29 Tyler Road is a masterfully reimagined home that blends bold, expressive architecture with an unparalleled connection to nature. Originally designed by architects in the 1970s and now completely transformed by award-winning design studio Dean & Dahl, this glass-walled sanctuary spans 2.78 private wooded acres and feels like a retreat in the treetops. Outside, moss-covered boulders and stone paths lead to a private deck—ideal for morning coffee or evening cocktails under the stars. Located just 2.7 miles from the Taconic Parkway and 10.8 miles from Metro-North, this is a one-of-a-kind escape where exceptional design meets wilderness—just an hour from Midtown Manhattan."