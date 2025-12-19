SubscribeSign In
Want an Escape From NYC? Here’s a $675K Cabin in the Woods

The revamped forest hideout is just an hour from Manhattan, but it feels a world away.
Location: 29 Tyler Road, Putnam Valley, New York

Price: $675,000

Year Built: 1969

Renovation Date: 1990

Renovation Designers: Dean & Dahl

Footprint: 2,671 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 2.78 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched at the edge of the 400-acre Granite Mountain Preserve, 29 Tyler Road is a masterfully reimagined home that blends bold, expressive architecture with an unparalleled connection to nature. Originally designed by architects in the 1970s and now completely transformed by award-winning design studio Dean & Dahl, this glass-walled sanctuary spans 2.78 private wooded acres and feels like a retreat in the treetops. Outside, moss-covered boulders and stone paths lead to a private deck—ideal for morning coffee or evening cocktails under the stars. Located just 2.7 miles from the Taconic Parkway and 10.8 miles from Metro-North, this is a one-of-a-kind escape where exceptional design meets wilderness—just an hour from Midtown Manhattan."

The chevron flooring is made of one-inch-thick reclaimed maple.

The kitchen features polished concrete countertops and black reeded custom cabinetry.

The primary suite occupies the home’s top floor, overlooking the surrounding forest.&nbsp;

Trails leading to the 400-acre Granite Mountain Preserve begin right on the property.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

