Want an Escape From NYC? Here’s a $675K Cabin in the Woods
Location: 29 Tyler Road, Putnam Valley, New York
Price: $675,000
Year Built: 1969
Renovation Date: 1990
Renovation Designers: Dean & Dahl
Footprint: 2,671 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 2.78 Acres
From the Agent: "Perched at the edge of the 400-acre Granite Mountain Preserve, 29 Tyler Road is a masterfully reimagined home that blends bold, expressive architecture with an unparalleled connection to nature. Originally designed by architects in the 1970s and now completely transformed by award-winning design studio Dean & Dahl, this glass-walled sanctuary spans 2.78 private wooded acres and feels like a retreat in the treetops. Outside, moss-covered boulders and stone paths lead to a private deck—ideal for morning coffee or evening cocktails under the stars. Located just 2.7 miles from the Taconic Parkway and 10.8 miles from Metro-North, this is a one-of-a-kind escape where exceptional design meets wilderness—just an hour from Midtown Manhattan."
29 Tyler Road in Putnam Valley, New York, is currently listed for $675,000 by Debra Russo and Jake Garay of Serhant.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.