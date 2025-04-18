This $1.4M Alaskan Cabin Answers the Call of the Wild

SubscribeSign In
The remote property is a homesteader’s dream with three hand-built dwellings, a greenhouse, and nearly four acres of forested land.
Text by
Location: 38126 Bobby Rufus Road, Homer, Alaska

Price: $1,400,000

Year Built: 2013

Designer: Atz Lee Kilcher

Footprint: 2,550 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 3.87 acres

From the Agent: "This home sits on the edge of the renowned Kilcher Homestead and has been featured multiple times on Discovery Channel’s ‘The Last Frontier.’ The property features Thermador appliances, stunning views, artistic elements, and reclaimed wood throughout the residence. The home boasts a greenhouse made with recycled glass and two additional cabins."

In addition to the main house, the property includes a green house and two smaller cabins.

The property encompasses almost 4 acres near Kachemak Bay.

Wood is a main character throughout the home, with wood floors and ceilings, exposed wooden beams, and wood wall paneling all making an appearance.&nbsp;

The second floor features an attached deck.&nbsp;

A spiral staircase leads to the second floor.&nbsp;

38126 Bobby Rufus Road in Homer, Alaska, is currently listed for $1,400,000 by Gina Pelaia at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Alaska Realty.

