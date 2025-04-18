This $1.4M Alaskan Cabin Answers the Call of the Wild
Location: 38126 Bobby Rufus Road, Homer, Alaska
Price: $1,400,000
Year Built: 2013
Designer: Atz Lee Kilcher
Footprint: 2,550 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 3.87 acres
From the Agent: "This home sits on the edge of the renowned Kilcher Homestead and has been featured multiple times on Discovery Channel’s ‘The Last Frontier.’ The property features Thermador appliances, stunning views, artistic elements, and reclaimed wood throughout the residence. The home boasts a greenhouse made with recycled glass and two additional cabins."
38126 Bobby Rufus Road in Homer, Alaska, is currently listed for $1,400,000 by Gina Pelaia at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Alaska Realty.
