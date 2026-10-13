Low-Cost DIYs Brought the Couple Behind @Cabagges’s Rental Apartment Kitchen to Life

When Anna Archibald and Kevin Serai—the food content creator couple known as Cabagges—met through a mutual friend in 2016 in New York City, they realized they had a few things in common: they’re both from Hawaii, half-Japanese, and worked in creative fields. When they began dating in 2021, they also discovered a shared love language of cooking. "Our first few dates, Anna came over [to my apartment in the Lower East Side] and I cooked for her, and then she cooked for me," says Serai. "Early on, we were making a lot of traditional Japanese food and some local Hawaii stuff. It was just us having fun, learning to make these dishes that we love or wanted to eat." TikTok was new at the time and cooking content hadn’t yet become ubiquitous, so posting videos to that platform felt relatively anonymous—except Archibald and Serai’s first post went viral. "We made mille-feuille nabe, a hot pot with cabbage and pork that’s layered and arranged. It’s very simple, but looks beautiful," says Archibald. (The name Cabagges is a slight nod to that dish.) Despite the unexpected social media engagement, the couple weren’t thinking about leaning into content creation at that point. They had separate careers—Archibald worked as a graphic designer, Serai in marketing for an eyewear brand—and were living in separate apartments, so they only posted occasionally.

The kitchen didn’t come with a proper countertop, so Serai and Archibald built one next to the stove using an Ikea cabinet and a piece of wood laminate trimmed to size. This counter also cleverly conceals a radiator.

Their online presence ramped up when they moved in together in Williamsburg, and after they decided to give food content creation a go full-time. When they first toured their rental apartment two and a half years ago, it was far from their dream home, but in classic New York City fashion, they were desperate to find something and time was running out. "We were like, ‘Okay, nothing is looking better,’" Serai remembers when they settled on it, "but I think one thing we both appreciated about this place was that it didn’t have anything in it." They’re not joking about the kitchen doing the very least. Instead of standard upper cabinet storage, there’s a built-in shelf that had gone through the deluxe landlord paint special, so much so that the doors wouldn’t close. A single exposed light bulb hung from the ceiling. A small, freestanding range stood by the room’s one window next to an old radiator. The thin sheet metal sink was rusted and bent. There were zero countertops—the previous tenant set up a small corner table meant to serve as a worktop.

The sink counter cuts off in an awkward way, so Serai built a custom counter extender with plywood, which creates more surface area for appliances. Below, a trash can hides.

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"I think a lot of people would see all of this as a negative, but we were like, ‘At least we can do something with the space,’" says Serai. Archibald also adds that the features they did love about the kitchen were the original tile floor and the high ceilings. "Our search for an apartment was centered around a kitchen and this one was very bare, but we thought there was potential," she says. Now going into their third year in the apartment, Serai and Archibald have turned their little kitchen that could into their favorite and most-used room. It’s not only where their cooking videos are staged, but their home office, where they develop recipes and design merch, too. Ahead, the couple chat through the affordable DIY projects—using materials and supplies mainly sourced at Home Depot, Lowe’s, or Ikea—that transformed their once sad-looking, empty kitchen into a cozy corner of the food-obsessed internet.

The peg board! One of Serai and Archibald’s first major kitchen projects. All of the materials combined cost around $30.

Build a peg board "This is the feature I think people really recognize our apartment for," says Archibald of their peg board, which was inspired by Julia Childs’s kitchen. "It’s a great visual way to use the space and have your most important items accessible and within reach. I’m the kind of person who if I don’t see something, it’s dead to me. The peg board helps us stay concise in what we collect and are using," she says. The peg board itself is comprised of two laminate-coated MDF panels from Home Depot, which were trimmed on-site to the measurements the couple requested—including a little cutout to accommodate their air conditioner cable. They installed it with a peg board spacer kit from Amazon so that the board floats off the wall by a few centimeters, allowing room for the J-hooks to hang. At the bottom of the peg board is a rail for utensils and a magnetic knife rack, both from Ikea, that Serai had brought over from his previous kitchen. The whole peg board project was pulled off for about $30. "I think seeing all of your tools right next to the range makes you want to cook more because you don’t have to look for all the specific pots or pans in your cabinets. It makes the cooking process so much easier," he says.

Archibald configured this extra-long hanging fruit basket by taking apart two three-tier basket sets, and rearranging and combining them into the shape she wanted. It makes great use of a small empty corner.

Find your DIY work zone One of the huge perks of living in a ground-level apartment is that Archibald and Serai have a small backyard space, which makes executing DIY projects easier. "We cut wood back there, sand, paint or whatever we need to," says Serai. During much of the Covid lockdown, Serai lived with his grandparents in Hawaii, helping out with home renovations. He brought a lot of that newfound know-how to their Brooklyn build out. Serai also bought a circular saw, something he had always wanted in New York City, and access to a backyard sealed the deal. It quickly became the MVP in his toolbox. Being able to customize and cut pieces of wood "unlocked a lot of DIY stuff for us," he says. This includes countertops, open shelves, and a sink countertop extender made of assembled plywood pieces which houses (and slightly conceals) a trash can underneath.

Thanks to their additions, Archibald and Serai can comfortably cook together in the kitchen.

Cover the radiator, get more space By covering up the radiator in the kitchen, Archibald and Serai were able to increase their storage and counter space. After figuring out the correct dimensions—a width that would successfully hide the radiator and a height that matches the range—they ordered a ready-made Ikea cabinet that they put together themselves. (Later on, they got a matching Ikea cabinet for the space under the sink.) Using his circular saw, Serai trimmed a large piece of oak-effect laminate, also from Ikea, for the countertop. This particular radiator doesn’t ever get too hot—Serai and Archibald knew that it wouldn’t be able to burn or melt any cabinet components—so it was easy to conceal it with the MDF wood product that Ikea’s known for. Regardless, MDF is resistant to warping in extreme temperatures. The sides were left open so that the radiator could still vent.

The kitchen brims with affordable DIY projects and upgrades, so when it came time to pick a dining table, the couple decided to splurge on Artek.

Invest in furniture you really want One of the first major furniture pieces the couple bought together was a long rectangular dining table designed by Alvar Aalto, from the Finnish design brand Artek. "I had never really thought about an Artek table, but I remember Anna scrolled to this and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my dream table,’" says Serai. "She said let’s get it. It was a splurge, but we were down." The table fits the orientation of the long kitchen quite beautifully—it’s roomy enough that Archibald and Serai can even host guests if they need to, but the table size doesn’t overpower the space. Four Eames molded plastic chairs from Herman Miller serve as the dining table seats, but the couple have a stack of stools at the ready for gatherings, too.

A few lamps, like this one from Gantri, help keep the kitchen bright or ambient, depending on the mood.

Get strategic about lighting The kitchen only has a single window that gets limited sunlight so Archibald and Serai rely on lamps for shooting cooking videos. The most prominent lighting fixture is the gigantic lantern pendant that hangs in the middle of the room. "Because the ceiling is so high, we wanted something dramatic and big," says Archibald. They ran through a few options from Hay, Herman Miller, and Noguchi knowing that the prices were going to vary widely. Serai then reached out to someone at Design Within Reach who recommended that they check out Pearl River Mart for the 30-inch lantern size they wanted but at a steal—$20. A Phillips dimmer bulb inside the globe adds flexibility.

For the overhead light, the couple wanted a gigantic paper lantern since the high ceiling could accommodate one. This one comes from Pearl River Mart.

Above the range and counter is an Ikea wall light with a moveable arm so the light can shine directly over what’s being cooked or served. On the underside of the lowest shelf above the sink is a simple bar light, also from Ikea. A few portable lamps—a medium-size Gantri table light and a set of smaller tabletop lights from Amazon—round out the rest of the lighting. "People think we’re bringing in ring lights because we shoot a lot of food content at night, but it’s just our main overhead light and four lamps," says Archibald.

Everything in this cooking corner has been a DIY project: the peg board, countertops, cabinets, and range swap. A Mill food recycler stands by at left.

Choose your landlord battles wisely Serai and Archibald have a cooperative relationship with their landlord. Sometimes they get what they ask for, sometimes they don’t, and the rest of the time they handle easy kitchen projects on their own. There were three main features that the couple wanted their landlord to help with—or to at least meet them halfway on. First was to get more counter space, which the couple ended up doing on their own so that they could choose their own wood and storage setup. Next came the sink, which was so run-down and not even anchored to the wall that the couple weren’t hesitant to ask for a replacement. The landlord agreed on a new sink and selected the countertop—a slab of black marble, which wouldn’t have been the couple’s choice in color and style—but as they say, you win some, you lose some. Lastly, the couple was gifted a KitchenAid dual fuel range (it’s no longer available, though a similar model is) which runs on both gas and electric that they wanted to swap in. Their old range was gas only, so the couple needed permission to have the electric parts wired in. The landlord allowed for the new range, but Archibald and Serai had to hire their own electrician. It was a price they were fine to pay, given that their line of work is based in the kitchen. "From our landlord’s perspective, I would think these upgrades only add value," says Archibald. "Ultimately, our goal would be to one day buy a place so that we can customize it fully, but for the time being, this apartment is a good place for us to save towards that."