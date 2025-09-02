Curvaceous Interiors Define This Dreamy $1M Home on a Spanish Island

From the Agent: "Tucked just off the steps of Deià’s Plaza de la Iglesia, this home carries with it layers of story. Once known to poet and soldier Robert Graves as ‘the haunted house of Deià,’ it stood empty for years as a bare-boned structure, weathered by time. When MoreDesign took it on, there were no modern installations. Just four stone walls and a hole in the floor where a bathroom had once been. What came next wasn’t a renovation, but a resurrection. The home was stripped back to its rock foundations and carefully reimagined using traditional lime mortars, reclaimed beams, and locally made fixtures. The result is a living space that feels deeply connected to the village’s heritage and completely adapted for modern life. Set at the top of the village beside the church, the home is quiet, light-filled and inviting. A place to live, work, create, and feel part of something bigger."