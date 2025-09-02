SubscribeSign In
Curvaceous Interiors Define This Dreamy $1M Home on a Spanish Island

MoreDesign took the 19th-century structure down to the studs and rebuilt it with reclaimed stone, lime mortar, and locally made fixtures.
Text by
Location: Deià, Mallorca, Spain

Price: €820,000 (approximately $958,780 USD)

Year Built: Circa 1800s

Renovation Date: 2019

Renovation Architect: MoreDesign

Footprint: 1,582 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Tucked just off the steps of Deià’s Plaza de la Iglesia, this home carries with it layers of story. Once known to poet and soldier Robert Graves as ‘the haunted house of Deià,’ it stood empty for years as a bare-boned structure, weathered by time. When MoreDesign took it on, there were no modern installations. Just four stone walls and a hole in the floor where a bathroom had once been. What came next wasn’t a renovation, but a resurrection. The home was stripped back to its rock foundations and carefully reimagined using traditional lime mortars, reclaimed beams, and locally made fixtures. The result is a living space that feels deeply connected to the village’s heritage and completely adapted for modern life. Set at the top of the village beside the church, the home is quiet, light-filled and inviting. A place to live, work, create, and feel part of something bigger."

In the dining room, a set of glass doors open directly to a pedestrian street, connecting the home with the town.

The walls are covered in lime mortar, a natural material known for its breathability, which protects the structure from decay.

The kitchen floor is covered in ancient stone inlays.

Air-conditioning and underfloor heating regulate the home’s temperature.&nbsp;&nbsp;

A handmade olive wood gate encloses the outdoor space.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

