You Can See the Hollywood Sign From this Monumental $4.5M Home

From the Agent: "Set into a hillside of the prestigious Los Feliz Oaks neighborhood is an extraordinary new home by award-winning architect Andrew Liang and his Los Angeles–based firm LAB+ Architects. The site orientation allows for sweeping views of the surrounding hills and canyon, including the iconic Hollywood sign. The planning and engineering of the home is a combination of tried-and-true methods and the latest in advanced building technologies for hillside construction. A centrally located glass-walled atrium is a principal design element, providing ventilation through the home and channelling natural light into the interior spaces throughout the day. Sky-Frame and Quantum brand windows and doors are fitted with ultra-high-performance glazing. This, together with the concrete wall construction, insulated exterior rain screen cladding system, and passive cooling atrium design keep the energy requirements of the home to a minimum. Heating and cooling are delivered through a dual-stage, full hydronic, micro-zoned system. An eight-kilowatt rooftop solar installation largely provides the electrical load required during daytime usage and feeds unused generated power back to the utility grid for credit."