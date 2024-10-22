SubscribeSign In
You Can See the Hollywood Sign From this Monumental $4.5M Home

Designed by LAB+ Architects and completed this year, the monolithic residence is made of metal, concrete, and glass.
Text by
Location: 5819 Cazaux Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $4,500,000

Architect: LAB+ Architects

Year Built: 2024

Footprint: 2,791 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

From the Agent: "Set into a hillside of the prestigious Los Feliz Oaks neighborhood is an extraordinary new home by award-winning architect Andrew Liang and his Los Angeles–based firm LAB+ Architects. The site orientation allows for sweeping views of the surrounding hills and canyon, including the iconic Hollywood sign. The planning and engineering of the home is a combination of tried-and-true methods and the latest in advanced building technologies for hillside construction. A centrally located glass-walled atrium is a principal design element, providing ventilation through the home and channelling natural light into the interior spaces throughout the day. Sky-Frame and Quantum brand windows and doors are fitted with ultra-high-performance glazing. This, together with the concrete wall construction, insulated exterior rain screen cladding system, and passive cooling atrium design keep the energy requirements of the home to a minimum. Heating and cooling are delivered through a dual-stage, full hydronic, micro-zoned system. An eight-kilowatt rooftop solar installation largely provides the electrical load required during daytime usage and feeds unused generated power back to the utility grid for credit."

The home is set on a sloped lot, and it sports a facade made of concrete, wood, metal, and glass. A wide garage provides plenty of parking.&nbsp;

The home is set on a sloped lot, and it sports a facade made of concrete, wood, metal, and glass. A wide garage provides plenty of parking. 

Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors fill the living area with fresh air and treetop views.

Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors fill the living area with fresh air and treetop views.

Custom wood cabinets surround a large central island in the U-shaped kitchen.&nbsp;

Custom wood cabinets surround a large central island in the U-shaped kitchen. 

Wooden accents continue into each of the four bedrooms, complementing the home’s concrete construction.&nbsp;

Wooden accents continue into each of the four bedrooms, complementing the home's concrete construction. 

5819 Cazaux Drive, Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Nate Cole of Modern California House and William Baker of The Agency.

Dwell Staff
Real Estate

