You Can See the Hollywood Sign From this Monumental $4.5M Home
Location: 5819 Cazaux Drive, Los Angeles, California
Price: $4,500,000
Architect: LAB+ Architects
Year Built: 2024
Footprint: 2,791 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.21 acres
From the Agent: "Set into a hillside of the prestigious Los Feliz Oaks neighborhood is an extraordinary new home by award-winning architect Andrew Liang and his Los Angeles–based firm LAB+ Architects. The site orientation allows for sweeping views of the surrounding hills and canyon, including the iconic Hollywood sign. The planning and engineering of the home is a combination of tried-and-true methods and the latest in advanced building technologies for hillside construction. A centrally located glass-walled atrium is a principal design element, providing ventilation through the home and channelling natural light into the interior spaces throughout the day. Sky-Frame and Quantum brand windows and doors are fitted with ultra-high-performance glazing. This, together with the concrete wall construction, insulated exterior rain screen cladding system, and passive cooling atrium design keep the energy requirements of the home to a minimum. Heating and cooling are delivered through a dual-stage, full hydronic, micro-zoned system. An eight-kilowatt rooftop solar installation largely provides the electrical load required during daytime usage and feeds unused generated power back to the utility grid for credit."
5819 Cazaux Drive, Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Nate Cole of Modern California House and William Baker of The Agency.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.