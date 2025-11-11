Jimi Hendrix Once Played at This Curvy $3.5M Woodstock Home
Location: 289 Upper Byrdcliffe Road, Woodstock, New York
Price: $3,500,000
Year Built: 1969
Architect: John Storyk
Footprint: 4,201 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 8.75 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed in 1969 at the very beginning of John Storyk’s now-legendary career, just after his groundbreaking work on Jimi Hendrix's Electric Lady Studios and the famous Bearsville Theater, this redwood-clad contemporary home reflects his signature style: intuitive flow, warm natural materials, and an architect’s sensitivity to both form and function. The four-bedroom, four-bath, 4,000+ square-foot single-family home is privately sited with a pond, heated saltwater gunite pool, and a massive guest/pool house. While John Storyk is globally known for acoustically perfect studios and world-class performance venues, this home reveals another side of his genius: the quiet artistry of domestic space, where light, proportion, and stillness are as important as sound."
289 Upper Byrdcliffe Road in Woodstock, New York, is currently listed for $3,500,000 by Sharon Breslau of Berkshire Hathaway Hudson Valley.
