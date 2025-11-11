SubscribeSign In
Jimi Hendrix Once Played at This Curvy $3.5M Woodstock Home

Architect John Storyk, who also designed the famed musician’s recording studio, wrapped the 1969 home with custom millwork and a far-out facade.
Location: 289 Upper Byrdcliffe Road, Woodstock, New York

Price: $3,500,000

Year Built: 1969

Architect: John Storyk

Footprint: 4,201 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 8.75 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed in 1969 at the very beginning of John Storyk’s now-legendary career, just after his groundbreaking work on Jimi Hendrix's Electric Lady Studios and the famous Bearsville Theater, this redwood-clad contemporary home reflects his signature style: intuitive flow, warm natural materials, and an architect’s sensitivity to both form and function. The four-bedroom, four-bath, 4,000+ square-foot single-family home is privately sited with a pond, heated saltwater gunite pool, and a massive guest/pool house. While John Storyk is globally known for acoustically perfect studios and world-class performance venues, this home reveals another side of his genius: the quiet artistry of domestic space, where light, proportion, and stillness are as important as sound."

Architect John Storyk also designed Jimi Hendrix’s recording studio. The artist visited and played music at this home, which was down the street from Bob Dylan’s.

Custom millwork forms a curvaceous built-in seating area near a fireplace.

The kitchen is by Poggenpohl.&nbsp;

The home sits on Byrdcliffe, America’s oldest operating arts and crafts colony, dating back to 1902.

In addition to the main house, the property includes a pool house, pond, and heated saltwater pool.

289 Upper Byrdcliffe Road in Woodstock, New York, is currently listed for $3,500,000 by Sharon Breslau of Berkshire Hathaway Hudson Valley. 

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

