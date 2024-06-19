SubscribeSign In
In Upstate New York, a Midcentury-Inspired Home With a Butterfly Roof Asks $1.5M

Tucked away on 21 forested acres, the Hudson Valley house has charred timber siding, a wraparound deck, and a bright red front door.
Location: 274 Spring Lake Road, Red Hook, New York

Price: $1,495,000

Year Built: 2019

Footprint: 2,160 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 21.7 acres

From the Agent: "Nestled amid serene woodlands, this light-filled modern home was inspired by traditional Japanese style. A wraparound deck provides access to all sides of the single-story house, including a Japanese garden near the front entry, a spacious lawn, a small patio, and in the back, the view down a steep drop to a meandering stream. Yakisugi wood siding honors the Japanese theme and provides built-in weatherproofing. Inside, the vast open space has a loft-like feel, with a kitchen and dining area separated from the living space by an orange two-sided fireplace. Dark beams add a graphic touch and skylights provide a glow of light. A wall of glass doors overlooks the tree canopy. Modern appliances and a large island make the kitchen ideal for entertaining or whipping up a family meal. The home’s three bedrooms boast high ceilings and abundant natural light."

The single-story home is located 15 minutes from the town of Red Hook and 30 minutes from Hudson, New York. Soaring trees provide ample privacy.

A bright two-sided fireplace separates the living area from the dining area and kitchen.

Clerestory windows and walls of glass fill the interior with an abundance of natural light.

The primary suite includes a spa-like bathroom with a large tub overlooking the surrounding woods.

274 Spring Lake Road in Red Hook, New York, is currently listed for $1,495,000 by Rebecca Hanlon and Karolina Czekaj of Corcoran Country Living.

