In Upstate New York, a Midcentury-Inspired Home With a Butterfly Roof Asks $1.5M
Location: 274 Spring Lake Road, Red Hook, New York
Price: $1,495,000
Year Built: 2019
Footprint: 2,160 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 21.7 acres
From the Agent: "Nestled amid serene woodlands, this light-filled modern home was inspired by traditional Japanese style. A wraparound deck provides access to all sides of the single-story house, including a Japanese garden near the front entry, a spacious lawn, a small patio, and in the back, the view down a steep drop to a meandering stream. Yakisugi wood siding honors the Japanese theme and provides built-in weatherproofing. Inside, the vast open space has a loft-like feel, with a kitchen and dining area separated from the living space by an orange two-sided fireplace. Dark beams add a graphic touch and skylights provide a glow of light. A wall of glass doors overlooks the tree canopy. Modern appliances and a large island make the kitchen ideal for entertaining or whipping up a family meal. The home’s three bedrooms boast high ceilings and abundant natural light."
274 Spring Lake Road in Red Hook, New York, is currently listed for $1,495,000 by Rebecca Hanlon and Karolina Czekaj of Corcoran Country Living.
