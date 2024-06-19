In Upstate New York, a Midcentury-Inspired Home With a Butterfly Roof Asks $1.5M

Footprint: 2,160 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 21.7 acres

From the Agent: "Nestled amid serene woodlands, this light-filled modern home was inspired by traditional Japanese style. A wraparound deck provides access to all sides of the single-story house, including a Japanese garden near the front entry, a spacious lawn, a small patio, and in the back, the view down a steep drop to a meandering stream. Yakisugi wood siding honors the Japanese theme and provides built-in weatherproofing. Inside, the vast open space has a loft-like feel, with a kitchen and dining area separated from the living space by an orange two-sided fireplace. Dark beams add a graphic touch and skylights provide a glow of light. A wall of glass doors overlooks the tree canopy. Modern appliances and a large island make the kitchen ideal for entertaining or whipping up a family meal. The home’s three bedrooms boast high ceilings and abundant natural light."