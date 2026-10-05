Catch This $875K Butterfly-Roofed Arizona Cabin Before It Flies Off the Market

From the Listing: "Here’s a rare opportunity to own a modern cabin in the woods in Payson, designed and built by former Dean of Architecture at the University of Arizona and award-winning architect Robert Hershberger as his personal residence. The architect describes the home as a ‘flower in the forest,’ with two rooflines sloping upward to the north and south like petals to capture sunlight and direct rainwater into lower-level cisterns (the roots), while the central greenhouse (the stamen) supports plant life and light within the home. Each room on the main level features high windows, framing a unique view of the forest, while skylights and interior glass bring natural light deeper into the home. A central greenhouse atrium serves as a transition from the south-facing covered porch into the home. The great room combines living, dining, and kitchen spaces with custom birch cabinetry and aspen tongue-and-groove ceilings. The lower level includes two guest bedrooms, a full bath, and a very large recreation room. Additional lower-level spaces include storage rooms, mechanical rooms, and two dedicated cistern rooms. Outdoor spaces include a south-facing covered porch designed for year-round use, a walled garden for protection from wildlife, and terraces and pathways that follow the natural contours of the land."