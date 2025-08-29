SubscribeSign In
Burt Reynolds’s Favorite Home Just Hit the Market for $3.7M

Frank Lloyd Wright protégé Jim Fox used wood, glass and stone to build the monumental residence in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Text by
Location: 1210 King Gap Road, Highlands, North Carolina

Price: $3,699,000

Year Built: 1972

Architect: Jim Fox

Footprint: 3,168 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.9 Acres 

From the Agent: "Welcome to a home unlike any other—an architectural treasure designed by Jim Fox, a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright, nestled high above Highlands, North Carolina. Once the cherished retreat of Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds, this organic-style masterpiece blends native stone, cedar, steel, and glass into a seamless extension of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The welcoming foyer offers multiple entrances to the main level, the lower level, and the upper level. The heart of the home features a kitchen, sunken living area, and dining spaces that capture breathtaking long-distance mountain views. The current owners have enhanced the outdoor living areas with a terrace boasting a large stone fireplace, an in-ground heated plunge pool/hot tub and waterfall, a serving bar, and sitting and dining areas. The upper-level primary suite, accessible via a separate entrance, offers stunning views of the mountains and gardens. Two additional bedrooms are situated on another upper level. This estate provides the opportunity to own the very place that brought peace and joy to one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars."

Bruce Reynolds once said, "I own about fourteen houses. Whenever I am asked which one is my favorite, without a moment’s hesitation, I always say my house in the mountains."

Burt Reynolds was filming the Academy Award–winning film Deliverance nearby when he fell in love with the home.&nbsp;

The upper-level primary bedroom is accessible via a separate entrance.

&nbsp;The current owners added a terrace with a large stone fireplace, hot tub, and serving bar.

Burt Reynolds and Jim Fox argued about adding a carport to the property, as the architect thought it would ruin his design.

Top photo by Bryan Lopez.

1210 King Gap Road in Highlands, North Carolina, is currently listed for $3,699,000 by Jody Lovell of Highlands Sotheby’s International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

