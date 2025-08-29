Burt Reynolds’s Favorite Home Just Hit the Market for $3.7M
Location: 1210 King Gap Road, Highlands, North Carolina
Price: $3,699,000
Year Built: 1972
Architect: Jim Fox
Footprint: 3,168 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 0.9 Acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to a home unlike any other—an architectural treasure designed by Jim Fox, a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright, nestled high above Highlands, North Carolina. Once the cherished retreat of Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds, this organic-style masterpiece blends native stone, cedar, steel, and glass into a seamless extension of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The welcoming foyer offers multiple entrances to the main level, the lower level, and the upper level. The heart of the home features a kitchen, sunken living area, and dining spaces that capture breathtaking long-distance mountain views. The current owners have enhanced the outdoor living areas with a terrace boasting a large stone fireplace, an in-ground heated plunge pool/hot tub and waterfall, a serving bar, and sitting and dining areas. The upper-level primary suite, accessible via a separate entrance, offers stunning views of the mountains and gardens. Two additional bedrooms are situated on another upper level. This estate provides the opportunity to own the very place that brought peace and joy to one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars."
Top photo by Bryan Lopez.
1210 King Gap Road in Highlands, North Carolina, is currently listed for $3,699,000 by Jody Lovell of Highlands Sotheby’s International Realty.
