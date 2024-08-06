If You Love Tile, Grab This $1.6M L.A Bungalow Inspired by Oaxaca
Location: 6132 Mount Angelus Drive, Los Angeles, California
Price: $1,600,000
Year Built: 1928
Renovated by: Bungalowe
Footprint: 1,069 square feet (two bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.07 acres
From the Agent: "Presented by design-build team Bungalowe, this striking home boasts Oaxacan style, effortless flow, and city views—offering a sanctuary in the hills of Highland Park. The home blends indoor/outdoor living with an office that opens to the yard with pergola, a large deck canopied by a mature tree, a river rock fountain, and a grassy yard. Private and tranquil, the property is entirely fenced and gated, and it has a romantic arched front entryway with an Olive Ateliers fountain. Impeccably renovated, this home pays homage to its Spanish roots, with plastered walls both inside and out. Handmade Moroccan zellige tiles from Zia Tile adorn the kitchen and bathrooms, while light fixtures from Anthropologie, CB2, and Rejuvenation add a touch of elegance. The yard is rife with plants, including a citrus tree, cacti, and a freshly planted olive tree set into the deck."
6132 Mount Angelus Drive in Los Angeles, California, is listed for $1,600,000 by Lori Harris and Brock Harris of Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.