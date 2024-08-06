If You Love Tile, Grab This $1.6M L.A Bungalow Inspired by Oaxaca

From the Agent: "Presented by design-build team Bungalowe, this striking home boasts Oaxacan style, effortless flow, and city views—offering a sanctuary in the hills of Highland Park. The home blends indoor/outdoor living with an office that opens to the yard with pergola, a large deck canopied by a mature tree, a river rock fountain, and a grassy yard. Private and tranquil, the property is entirely fenced and gated, and it has a romantic arched front entryway with an Olive Ateliers fountain. Impeccably renovated, this home pays homage to its Spanish roots, with plastered walls both inside and out. Handmade Moroccan zellige tiles from Zia Tile adorn the kitchen and bathrooms, while light fixtures from Anthropologie, CB2, and Rejuvenation add a touch of elegance. The yard is rife with plants, including a citrus tree, cacti, and a freshly planted olive tree set into the deck."