If You Love Tile, Grab This $1.6M L.A Bungalow Inspired by Oaxaca

Set in Highland Park, the 1920s Spanish-style home pairs smooth plastered walls with Saltillo, Talavera, and zellige finishes.
Text by
Location: 6132 Mount Angelus Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,600,000

Year Built: 1928

Renovated by: Bungalowe

Footprint: 1,069 square feet (two bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.07 acres

From the Agent: "Presented by design-build team Bungalowe, this striking home boasts Oaxacan style, effortless flow, and city views—offering a sanctuary in the hills of Highland Park. The home blends indoor/outdoor living with an office that opens to the yard with pergola, a large deck canopied by a mature tree, a river rock fountain, and a grassy yard. Private and tranquil, the property is entirely fenced and gated, and it has a romantic arched front entryway with an Olive Ateliers fountain. Impeccably renovated, this home pays homage to its Spanish roots, with plastered walls both inside and out. Handmade Moroccan zellige tiles from Zia Tile adorn the kitchen and bathrooms, while light fixtures from Anthropologie, CB2, and Rejuvenation add a touch of elegance. The yard is rife with plants, including a citrus tree, cacti, and a freshly planted olive tree set into the deck."

A pergola set under a soaring tree frames an idyllic setting for alfresco dining.

Talavera tiles line the baseboards of the living area, adding a pop of color to the plastered walls.

Handmade zellige tiles from Zia Tile can be found in the kitchen and bathrooms.

The light-filled primary suite features original Saltillo tile flooring, and the space opens up to the backyard.

6132 Mount Angelus Drive in Los Angeles, California, is listed for $1,600,000 by Lori Harris and Brock Harris of Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz.

Dwell Staff
Published

Topics

Real Estate

