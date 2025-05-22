This $2M L.A. Compound Comes With a Classic Bungalow and a Brutalist ADU
Location: 5701 7th Avenue, Los Angeles, California
Price: $1,995,000
Year Built: 1915
ADU Built: 2025
ADU Design and Build Team: Shanna Yates, Jared Brunk, and Mike Nes
Footprint: 2,422 square feet (4 bedroom, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.19 Acres
From the Agent: "Set on a large corner lot in the Angeles Mesa neighborhood of Hyde Park, this unique compound offers two homes, the allure of high design, and panoramic city and mountain views. The design/build team brings years of Morphosis experience together with hands-on knowledge cultivated building architect Thom Mayne’s own home. In back, the new ADU has become the primary residence, with exposed structural steel, polished concrete floors, and dramatic views through floor-to-ceiling glass from the Hollywood Sign to the snowcapped mountains beyond downtown L.A. Up front, the original 1915 bungalow is consistent with the early twentieth-century craftsman architecture of the historic neighborhood. The design/build team opened up the home, removing walls and ceilings to produce an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and exposed roof rafters."
5701 7th Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,995,000 by Brian Linder, AIA of The Value of Architecture Compass.
