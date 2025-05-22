SubscribeSign In
This $2M L.A. Compound Comes With a Classic Bungalow and a Brutalist ADU

The large corner lot includes a renovated 1915 residence and a brand-new backyard house made of concrete, glass, and steel.
Location: 5701 7th Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,995,000

Year Built: 1915

ADU Built: 2025

ADU Design and Build Team: Shanna Yates, Jared Brunk, and Mike Nes

Footprint: 2,422 square feet (4 bedroom, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 Acres

From the Agent: "Set on a large corner lot in the Angeles Mesa neighborhood of Hyde Park, this unique compound offers two homes, the allure of high design, and panoramic city and mountain views. The design/build team brings years of Morphosis experience together with hands-on knowledge cultivated building architect Thom Mayne’s own home. In back, the new ADU has become the primary residence, with exposed structural steel, polished concrete floors, and dramatic views through floor-to-ceiling glass from the Hollywood Sign to the snowcapped mountains beyond downtown L.A. Up front, the original 1915 bungalow is consistent with the early twentieth-century craftsman architecture of the historic neighborhood. The design/build team opened up the home, removing walls and ceilings to produce an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and exposed roof rafters."

The ADU’s 13-foot-tall sliding glass doors open to the backyard.

Movable perforated metal panels shade the porch that runs the length of the second floor.

A renovation opened up the 1915 bungalow while preserving many original finishes, including the hardwood floors.

Salvaged fir from Ray Bradbury’s home has been incorporated into the design.

5701 7th Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,995,000 by Brian Linder, AIA of The Value of Architecture Compass.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

