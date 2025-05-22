This $2M L.A. Compound Comes With a Classic Bungalow and a Brutalist ADU

Lot Size: 0.19 Acres

From the Agent: "Set on a large corner lot in the Angeles Mesa neighborhood of Hyde Park, this unique compound offers two homes, the allure of high design, and panoramic city and mountain views. The design/build team brings years of Morphosis experience together with hands-on knowledge cultivated building architect Thom Mayne’s own home. In back, the new ADU has become the primary residence, with exposed structural steel, polished concrete floors, and dramatic views through floor-to-ceiling glass from the Hollywood Sign to the snowcapped mountains beyond downtown L.A. Up front, the original 1915 bungalow is consistent with the early twentieth-century craftsman architecture of the historic neighborhood. The design/build team opened up the home, removing walls and ceilings to produce an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and exposed roof rafters."