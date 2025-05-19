A Surprising Material Makes This Singapore Apartment Feel Like a Park
After breaking down walls, L Architects used curved bullnose bricks to bring outdoor vibes into the home of a plant-loving couple.
Text by
Photos by
Jovian Lim
When it comes to building materials, the humble brick has a lot going for it. It’s fireproof, low-maintenance, and durable in hot, humid conditions. When used thoughtfully as a finish, exposed brick can also create beautiful and cozy homes—like this apartment in Singapore.
