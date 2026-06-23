SubscribeSign In
For These Standout Waterfront Homes on the Jersey Shore, Trim Takes Center StageView 6 Photos

For These Standout Waterfront Homes on the Jersey Shore, Trim Takes Center Stage

A third-generation homebuilder shares time-tested insights for crafting exceptionally durable (and beautiful) coastal residences.
Text by
Presented by
View 6 Photos

Partner Story

AZEK Exteriors
Whether you're looking for white or accent colors, AZEK Exteriors has the trim to enhance your home—all backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty.
Learn More

For Robert L. Monetti, owner of New Jersey-based Monetti Custom Homes, building is in his blood. A third-generation homebuilder, Monetti proudly carries forth the legacy of his grandfather, the son of an Italian immigrant, who established the family business in 1948 building a custom colonial-style home in Union, New Jersey, alongside his two sons.

A gracious covered porch and intricate trim details define this custom shingle-style home. Frieze boards, moldings, and window trim—including the surround for an oval picture window at the front entry—are all rendered in AZEK product.

A gracious covered porch and intricate trim details define this custom shingle-style home. Frieze boards, moldings, and window trim—including the surround for an oval picture window at the front entry—are all rendered in AZEK product.

Two generations later, Monetti continues to build upon the groundwork laid by his grandfather—and his own father, who made the decision to relocate to coastal New Jersey in the 1970s to start a new chapter of the Monetti family business focused specifically on waterfront building. For decades since then, Monetti has continued this tradition of building high-quality custom homes on the Jersey Shore.

The complexity of waterfront construction necessitates careful attention to the way in which exterior materials are selected and assembled.

The complexity of waterfront construction necessitates careful attention to the way in which exterior materials are selected and assembled.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.

Subscribe

"Growing up on the river, I developed an awareness early on of how harsh the effects of a brine environment had on everything from corroded hardware to relentless wind-driven Nor’easter storms," says Monetti of his upbringing in the waterfront community of Toms River. "Those experiences shaped how we approach building today, with a heightened focus on durability and protection." 

When looking to integrate architectural details such as dentil molding or corbels, the versatility of AZEK Trim and Moldings allows Monetti and team to easily implement these profiles in water-resistant PVC instead of traditional wood. "This allows us to achieve both classic and contemporary detailing with greater precision and longevity," says Monetti.

When looking to integrate architectural details such as dentil molding or corbels, the versatility of AZEK Trim and Moldings allows Monetti and team to easily implement these profiles in water-resistant PVC instead of traditional wood. "This allows us to achieve both classic and contemporary detailing with greater precision and longevity," says Monetti.

Building one-of-a-kind custom homes in prestigious enclaves, durability comes first for Monetti and team. "In coastal construction, durability is paramount," he says. "Our company philosophy centers on creating a fully sealed, resilient exterior." An integral part of this tight, weatherproof building envelope is AZEK Trim, a core product Monetti has relied on for many years. "AZEK’s cellular PVC structure has consistently made it our preferred exterior trim material," says Monetti, noting AZEK Exteriors’ minimal expansion and contraction properties. "In a coastal setting, reliability is invaluable."

With two finish options, Classic White or with PaintPro® Technology, AZEK's durable and paintable surface allows trim to appear beautifully intact over time—avoiding deterioration, rot, or paint failure that is more likely to occur with natural wood.

With two finish options, Classic White or with PaintPro® Technology, AZEK's durable and paintable surface allows trim to appear beautifully intact over time—avoiding deterioration, rot, or paint failure that is more likely to occur with natural wood.

In the waterfront communities that Monetti services, his clients’ homes are often designed with intricate details and architectural complexities. Many of these residences, especially those with traditional forms, have elaborate trim and molding profiles that are integral to the presence of the home. "Trim plays a critical role in shaping the overall character of a home," says Monetti. "When thoughtfully designed, it adds warmth, depth, and refinement."

Integral to this "just right" approach is selecting the right products to execute detailed trimwork in a way that is authentic to the architectural intent. Historically, while many architectural details were rendered in wood, modern advances in trim make it possible to achieve visual integrity while benefiting from heightened quality and durability—removing the need to choose between aesthetics and performance. "In the past, achieving traditional architectural detail required intricate woodwork and multipiece assemblies, which often came with performance limitations," says Monetti. "Today, with advanced materials, that tension is largely eliminated. We can now create refined, detailed designs without compromising durability, resulting in a seamless integration of beauty and performance."

Twin gables and a curved portico welcome visitors to this stately New Jersey home. Monetti’s coastal homes, he says, are "designed to feel warm and welcoming for everyday living and entertaining."&nbsp;&nbsp;

Twin gables and a curved portico welcome visitors to this stately New Jersey home. Monetti’s coastal homes, he says, are "designed to feel warm and welcoming for everyday living and entertaining."  

With a reverence for the architectural history of the region—and his own family roots ingrained in his work—Monetti is proud to harness modern advances in homebuilding to make a lasting impact on the communities he works in. Be it stainless steel fasteners, copper flashing, or rot- and moisture-resistant exterior products like AZEK Trim, every component is selected with the same commitment to lasting craftsmanship that guided the generations of builders before him. "Many of the shore’s most admired homes have stood for over a century with far fewer advancements in materials," he reflects. "That perspective reinforces our belief that, with proper care, the homes we build today are designed to endure for generations." 

Learn more about AZEK Trim at AZEKexteriors.com

s
Sarah Akkoush
Dwell Contributor
Sarah Akkoush is a San Francisco-based real estate developer and writer.

Published

Topics

Metal

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.

By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.