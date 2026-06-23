For These Standout Waterfront Homes on the Jersey Shore, Trim Takes Center Stage
Partner Story
For Robert L. Monetti, owner of New Jersey-based Monetti Custom Homes, building is in his blood. A third-generation homebuilder, Monetti proudly carries forth the legacy of his grandfather, the son of an Italian immigrant, who established the family business in 1948 building a custom colonial-style home in Union, New Jersey, alongside his two sons.
Two generations later, Monetti continues to build upon the groundwork laid by his grandfather—and his own father, who made the decision to relocate to coastal New Jersey in the 1970s to start a new chapter of the Monetti family business focused specifically on waterfront building. For decades since then, Monetti has continued this tradition of building high-quality custom homes on the Jersey Shore.
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"Growing up on the river, I developed an awareness early on of how harsh the effects of a brine environment had on everything from corroded hardware to relentless wind-driven Nor’easter storms," says Monetti of his upbringing in the waterfront community of Toms River. "Those experiences shaped how we approach building today, with a heightened focus on durability and protection."
Building one-of-a-kind custom homes in prestigious enclaves, durability comes first for Monetti and team. "In coastal construction, durability is paramount," he says. "Our company philosophy centers on creating a fully sealed, resilient exterior." An integral part of this tight, weatherproof building envelope is AZEK Trim, a core product Monetti has relied on for many years. "AZEK’s cellular PVC structure has consistently made it our preferred exterior trim material," says Monetti, noting AZEK Exteriors’ minimal expansion and contraction properties. "In a coastal setting, reliability is invaluable."
In the waterfront communities that Monetti services, his clients’ homes are often designed with intricate details and architectural complexities. Many of these residences, especially those with traditional forms, have elaborate trim and molding profiles that are integral to the presence of the home. "Trim plays a critical role in shaping the overall character of a home," says Monetti. "When thoughtfully designed, it adds warmth, depth, and refinement."
Integral to this "just right" approach is selecting the right products to execute detailed trimwork in a way that is authentic to the architectural intent. Historically, while many architectural details were rendered in wood, modern advances in trim make it possible to achieve visual integrity while benefiting from heightened quality and durability—removing the need to choose between aesthetics and performance. "In the past, achieving traditional architectural detail required intricate woodwork and multipiece assemblies, which often came with performance limitations," says Monetti. "Today, with advanced materials, that tension is largely eliminated. We can now create refined, detailed designs without compromising durability, resulting in a seamless integration of beauty and performance."
With a reverence for the architectural history of the region—and his own family roots ingrained in his work—Monetti is proud to harness modern advances in homebuilding to make a lasting impact on the communities he works in. Be it stainless steel fasteners, copper flashing, or rot- and moisture-resistant exterior products like AZEK Trim, every component is selected with the same commitment to lasting craftsmanship that guided the generations of builders before him. "Many of the shore’s most admired homes have stood for over a century with far fewer advancements in materials," he reflects. "That perspective reinforces our belief that, with proper care, the homes we build today are designed to endure for generations."
Learn more about AZEK Trim at AZEKexteriors.com.
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TopicsMetal
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