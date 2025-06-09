Budget Breakdown: Wonderful Woodwork Refines a Concrete São Paulo Flat for $84K
FJ55 Arquitetos help a couple turn a podcast studio into the live/work home of their dreams with earth-toned tile and a custom vinyl station made from Brazilian freijo.
When Carolina Quevedo and Marcus Watari began their search for a live/work apartment in São Paulo, Brazil, they dreamed of an open floor plan, an industrial vibe, and a bustling neighborhood filled with cafes, boutiques, bars, and restaurants.
