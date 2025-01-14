Budget Breakdown: A Seattle Couple Build Twin Backyard Offices for $51K—No Permit Required

Not even two years after moving into their 1919 Seattle bungalow, which they bought at the start of the pandemic in 2020, Natalie Rohde and her husband, Patrick Haig, had a problem. The couple were busier than ever at their marketing and tech start-up jobs, each finding their calendars filling up with video calls and struggling to figure out how to juggle them from home. Not to mention, they had their hands full with an active toddler and were expecting another child.