SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: An Architect Couple Revamp a “Horror Show” for $191KView 14 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Budget Breakdown: An Architect Couple Revamp a “Horror Show” for $191K

It looked like a haunted house, but Jean Wang and Alex Warnock-Smith weren’t afraid to live in a fixer-upper as they renovated it throughout the pandemic.
Text by
View 14 Photos

While most couples dream of charm and curb appeal, Alex Warnock-Smith and Jean Wang landed on the ugliest house on the street in Finchley, North London—and they couldn’t have been happier. With its drab, browny-gray pebbledash facade and a timber porch on the brink of collapse, it looked more like a haunted house than a welcoming family home. "Inside was even worse," Alex says with a laugh. "A proper horror show." 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

RenovationsBudget BreakdownHome ToursEuropean HomesDwell+ Exclusive