Budget Breakdown: An Architect Couple Revamp a “Horror Show” for $191K
It looked like a haunted house, but Jean Wang and Alex Warnock-Smith weren’t afraid to live in a fixer-upper as they renovated it throughout the pandemic.
Text by
While most couples dream of charm and curb appeal, Alex Warnock-Smith and Jean Wang landed on the ugliest house on the street in Finchley, North London—and they couldn’t have been happier. With its drab, browny-gray pebbledash facade and a timber porch on the brink of collapse, it looked more like a haunted house than a welcoming family home. "Inside was even worse," Alex says with a laugh. "A proper horror show."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In