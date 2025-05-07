Budget Breakdown: An Architect Couple Revamp a “Horror Show” for $191K

While most couples dream of charm and curb appeal, Alex Warnock-Smith and Jean Wang landed on the ugliest house on the street in Finchley, North London—and they couldn’t have been happier. With its drab, browny-gray pebbledash facade and a timber porch on the brink of collapse, it looked more like a haunted house than a welcoming family home. "Inside was even worse," Alex says with a laugh. "A proper horror show."