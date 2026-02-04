Budget Breakdown: They Built a Lakeside Canadian Cabin With a Twist for $412K
A couple hired architect Josh Kjenner—their brother-in-law—to create a compact getaway with durable materials, vibrant common areas, and a cantilevered bedroom.
Text by
Mike Ringrose and his wife, Elaine, had long imagined building or buying a cabin to enjoy with their family and friends. The couple live in Edmonton, Canada, and they both grew up kayaking and snowshoeing while vacationing at lakes in Alberta. They wanted their two children, aged six and three, to have the same formative experience.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.
Published