Budget Breakdown: To Fill an ADU With Light, $55K Yellow Window Frames Were a Design Necessity

At their historic home in the small Marin County, California, town of Fairfax, general contractor Alex Martin and ceramicist and Pilates instructor Annalisa Chasan are fortunate enough to own a double lot. While the couple had envisioned their children playing soccer in its large yard, in reality, "it was just a big expanse of thirsty grass," says Annalisa. "It was pretty, but not a space that we used—and we’re in the wrong climate for grass."