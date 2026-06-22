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Budget Breakdown: This $167K Chilean Prefab Isn’t Your Typical Surf ShackView 12 Photos
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Budget Breakdown: This $167K Chilean Prefab Isn’t Your Typical Surf Shack

“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
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Tiny HomesCabinsBudget BreakdownHome ToursLatin American HomesBeach WeekDwell+ Exclusive