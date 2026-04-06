Budget Breakdown: What Has Three Legs and 1,029 Square Feet? This $335K Backyard Addition
In Highland Park, designer Ben Warwas turns “a starter home into a forever home” with a quirky bedroom suite perched above a poolside patio.
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Kristen Shattuck had a vision when she first saw the three-bedroom, 1947 fixer in L.A.’s Highland Park neighborhood. Brushing aside what she calls "frozen-in-time moments" like the kitchen’s swinging saloon doors, the gold-veined mirrored panels in a bedroom, and the Lucite shell toilet seat in the bathroom, she imagined a home that she and her husband, Greg Saunders, could make their own.
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Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell’s Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living, and Luxe.