Budget Breakdown: What Has Three Legs and 1,029 Square Feet? This $335K Backyard Addition

Kristen Shattuck had a vision when she first saw the three-bedroom, 1947 fixer in L.A.’s Highland Park neighborhood. Brushing aside what she calls "frozen-in-time moments" like the kitchen’s swinging saloon doors, the gold-veined mirrored panels in a bedroom, and the Lucite shell toilet seat in the bathroom, she imagined a home that she and her husband, Greg Saunders, could make their own.