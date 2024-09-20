Budget Breakdown: This Remote Prefab Hideaway Built From Shipping Containers Cost $300K

The Karoo is a vast semi-desert region stretching across South Africa, defined by its rolling mountains, expansive plains, and dramatic climatic conditions. On a remote rocky outcrop in this breathtaking landscape sits a striking weekend getaway crafted from four shipping containers. Designed by Antrhop Abbott Architects, the off-grid weekender, which is only accessible via a 4x4 vehicle, features designer furniture, bespoke detailing, and a deck that cantilevers out from the clifftop—an ambitious exercise that cost over $300K.