Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: This Austin Couple's $1.1 Million Renovation Started With a YurtView 12 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Budget Breakdown: This Austin Couple's $1.1 Million Renovation Started With a Yurt

While living in a yurt on their rental property's backyard, Margaret Tucker and Steph Steele decided it was time to bring in Side Angle Side to create the ranch home of their dreams.
Text by
View 12 Photos

It was the start of the COVID lockdown in 2020 and Steph Steele and her wife, Margaret Tucker, were in the backyard of their rental property living in a yurt. It was a decision that surprised their friends, but then again, Steph, who founded Austin’s bespoke Tiny Grocer market, and Margaret, a family law attorney, had long loved making the short drive from their shared home in East Austin for weekend staycations in the property’s backyard. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

g
Grace Bernard
www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

Budget BreakdownDwell+ Exclusive