Budget Breakdown: This Austin Couple's $1.1 Million Renovation Started With a Yurt

It was the start of the COVID lockdown in 2020 and Steph Steele and her wife, Margaret Tucker, were in the backyard of their rental property living in a yurt. It was a decision that surprised their friends, but then again, Steph, who founded Austin’s bespoke Tiny Grocer market, and Margaret, a family law attorney, had long loved making the short drive from their shared home in East Austin for weekend staycations in the property’s backyard.