Budget Breakdown: This Edwardian Got An Overhaul—and a Salmon-Pink Addition—for $1M

In 2017, Aleksandra Popovska and her husband, Daniel Penn, had just wrapped up their third remodel in about as many years: a "Vancouver special" that had been converted into three apartments. They were planning a celebration the night of their move into one of the units. "We were like, ‘We’ll pop a bottle of champagne,’" recalls Daniel—but they wound up celebrating for much different reasons. "We found out we were pregnant," he says.

