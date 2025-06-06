Budget Breakdown: A Writer Adds a $239K Backyard Unit to John Prine’s Former Record Label Offices
He used finishes and furnishings that support his health condition and connect with the Nashville outpost’s primary structure.
Text by
After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2019, writer Ben Locke had to rethink the way he lived. Growing up, his family had occupied a series of historic houses, where his mother ardently dove into design projects—a passion that would later rub off on Ben—but several years of severe illness exacerbated by exposure to irritants such as mold and dust forced him to approach his environments differently.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Rachel Gallaher
Rachel Gallaher is one of the design industry’s most prolific writers, contributing regularly to dozens of titles, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Robb Report, Dwell, Architectural Digest, Azure, Luxe, and...
Published