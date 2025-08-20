Budget Breakdown: An L.A. Artist Gives His Home a Colorful Overhaul—and a New ADU—for $320K

In 2010, after renting in northeast L.A. for several years and getting outbid on several houses, artist Antonio Adriano Puleo toured a two-bedroom, one-bath bungalow in Glassell Park the same day it was listed. It wasn’t large, but that didn’t matter. It was affordable, had a two-car garage that could be converted into a studio, and it sat on a quiet hillside street with views of the San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains.

