Budget Breakdown: An L.A. Artist Gives His Home a Colorful Overhaul—and a New ADU—for $320K
“Once you crack open the egg, you see what’s inside and what’s possible,” says designer Ben Warwas, who updated the residence with a bright-yellow facade, a new flow, and a sunny studio.
In 2010, after renting in northeast L.A. for several years and getting outbid on several houses, artist Antonio Adriano Puleo toured a two-bedroom, one-bath bungalow in Glassell Park the same day it was listed. It wasn’t large, but that didn’t matter. It was affordable, had a two-car garage that could be converted into a studio, and it sat on a quiet hillside street with views of the San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains.
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell’s Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living, and Luxe.