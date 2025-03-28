Budget Breakdown: They Turned a Backyard Shed Into an Aging-in-Place Guest Suite for $140K

Jane McDougall and David Beynon didn’t quite know what to expect of life when they moved from their apartment in Melbourne to a standalone in Launceston, Tasmania. David’s new teaching position at the University of Tasmania, the reason for their move, meant that Jane, a generational Melbournite, would become the sole practitioner of the couple’s architecture practice, alsoCAN. It also meant that their new home would need space to host family, particularly their elderly parents, and friends coming from Australia and as far as the U.S.