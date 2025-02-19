Budget Breakdown: An Oregon Designer Turns a Quonset Hut Into a Guesthouse for $345K
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
Text by
"I always take on a bit too much," says Marie Saldivar, which, it quickly becomes apparent, feels like an understatement. Speaking from inside a guest suite she recently added to her property in Sisters, Oregon, Marie explains how she’s balancing a full-time job selling real estate and managing her new prefab homebuilding company, Steel Hut, all after having her first child just three weeks ago.
Published
Last Updated