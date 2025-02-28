Budget Breakdown: This $645K Austin Home Has No Use for Exterior Windows

A house with no windows, at first mention, sounds less than ideal. However, for Scott Specht, cofounder of Specht Novak Architects, the idea held weight as a way to mitigate problems of density, privacy, and adaptability for an exposed lot in Austin, Texas, he purchased in 2019. The parcel, located in the South Congress neighborhood, is on an alley, and being within walking distance of popular restaurants and shops, gets its share of foot traffic.