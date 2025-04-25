Budget Breakdown: A $1.1M Prefab Gives a Divorcée a Fresh Start in Midcoast Maine

Laura Bayne was ready to start a new chapter. After a divorce and the pandemic, which made working from anywhere a real possibility, she decided to make a move from Winchester, Massachusetts, to her favorite place in the country: midcoast Maine. She envisioned a cozy hideaway in a friendly community somewhere near Harpswell or Rockport that valued the arts and the outdoors, and a hub for her two grown children and their families. But there was one major issue with this plan: Laura didn’t like any of the homes she toured in those areas.