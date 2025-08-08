Budget Breakdown: An Architect Couple’s $173K Home Is Inspired by Swedish Summer Houses
"For us, it was about designing a home for the life that we wanted to live," says Marika Drolet-Ferguson. She and her partner, Mathieu Boucher-Côté, who are both architects and cofounded design firm Nordais, had spent years living nomadically when they decided to settle down and have a child. Between teaching gigs and artist residencies, they’d often return to Marika’s childhood home in Tracadie-Sheila, New Brunswick, so it made sense to them to build something there; it was just a matter of asking themselves what a permanent home might look like immersed in the beauty of the Acadian Peninsula.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published