Budget Breakdown: With $288K, Two Architects Opened Up Their Brick House and Filled It With Surprise
In stages, Office of Things principals Katie Stranix and JT Bachman updated their 1950s “starter home” with a skylit shower, a secret hideout, and a suite of DIY built-ins.
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Architects Katie Stranix and JT Bachman have many talents. Not only do they teach at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, but they’re also cofounders and principals at the multicity firm Office of Things, which designs residences, commercial projects, and artful installations (be it a meditation chamber or a lobby light fixture with 30,000 LEDs) for clients like Google and YouTube.
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Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.